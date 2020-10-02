Adebayo (neck) won't play in Friday's Game 2 against the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 23-year-old is officially considered doubtful after being diagnosed with a strained muscle in the left side of his neck, so it's hardly a surprise he won't be suiting up for the second game of the series. The Heat apparently still have some hope Adebayo could be available to play Sunday in Game 3, but they'll have to get by without him Friday. Kelly Olynk likely will have an increased role down low for Miami in his absence.