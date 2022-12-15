Adebayo (ankle) will be sidelined for Thursday's matchup with the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo hinted at sitting out Thursday's contest with it being the tail end of a back-to-back set and will, in fact, be taking the night off. With Dewayne Dedmon (foot) also ruled out for the contest, Miami will likely turn to a combination of Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic (back) and Udonis Haslem to fill center minutes. Adebayo's next opportunity to take the floor will come Saturday in San Antonio.