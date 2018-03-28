Heat's Bam Adebayo: Ruled out Thursday
Adebayo (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo wasn't able to practice Wednesday and was originally given a doubtful designation for Thursday, so this was the expected course of action all along. The Heat are hoping to have Hassan Whiteside (hip) back, though he's currently considered questionable. If Whiteside is unable to give it a go, look for Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Mickey to handle center duties.
