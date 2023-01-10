Adebayo (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder.

Adebayo is dealing with a wrist contusion and will miss at least one game due to the issue. He's believed to have avoided a serious injury after leaving Sunday's loss to Brooklyn early, but the Heat may still elect to be cautious with their star big man moving forward. Adebayo's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Bucks. In his absence, Orlando Robinson, Haywood Highsmith and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are all candidates for increased roles.