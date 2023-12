Adebayo (hip) won't travel to face the Raptors next Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo has already been ruled out of facing the Pacers on Saturday, but the issue is severe enough to keep him out for the team's upcoming game against the Raptors on Wednesday next week as well. His earliest chance to return will come against the Cavaliers next Friday, and the next few days will be pivotal to determining a more specific timetable for his return.