Adebayo is out for Tuesday's contest against the Cavaliers due to a sprained ankle, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

This is the first news of Adebayo dealing with a sprained ankle, and it comes at a bad time with Hassan Whiteside (hip) ruled out as well. As a result, Kelly Olynyk will presumably draw the start at center and see extended run. Other frontcourt players such as James Johnson, Justise Winslow, Luke Babbitt and Jordan Mickey could all see upticks in workload as well.