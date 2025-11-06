Adebayo (toe) won't play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After leaving Wednesday's 122-112 loss to Denver, Adebayo has been diagnosed with a sprained left toe and is considered day-to-day. The star big man has a quick turnaround if he wants to suit up for Saturday's matchup against Portland. Kel'el Ware is the most likely candidate to replace Adebayo in the starting lineup and should see a spike in fantasy value, while Nikola Jovic has a clearer pathway to minutes.