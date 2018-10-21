Adebayo had 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, and two blocks in 15 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Hornets.

Adebayo has seen his minutes reduced in each of the three games thus far (from 22 to 17 to 15), and it's obvious he has plenty of competition for minutes with starter Hassan Whiteside still earning the majority of time and Kelly Olynyk filling in here and there at both power forward and center. Nevertheless, this was actually Adebayo's best showing of the young season.