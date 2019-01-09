Adebayo ended with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 103-99 loss to the Nuggets.

Adebayo played the entire fourth quarter Tuesday, scoring 11 of his 13 points in an impressive final period. He played more minutes than Hassan Whiteside (12 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks), continuing to push for more regular playing time. Over the past two weeks, Adebayo is the 103rd ranked player as opposed to Whiteside who is the 142nd ranked player. There is no indication Adebayo is going to usurp Whiteside in the starting lineup but he is trending in the right direction and is worth rostering in standard formats.