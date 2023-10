Adebayo notched 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 preseason loss to the Nets.

Adebayo didn't have his best shooting performance, but there's no question his numbers were excellent, especially considering how limited his playing time was. At this stage in the preseason, Adebayo is simply ramping up to be in shape for Opening Night, as his role as one of Miami's main two-way threats alongside Jimmy Butler is set in stone.