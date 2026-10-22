Adebayo posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Adebayo opened the regular season with a well-rounded performance, although his scoring numbers were below expectations and his perimeter shooting remained inconsistent. His three steals helped offset a modest scoring total and highlighted his ability to provide fantasy value through defense and playmaking beyond scoring. With Giannis Antetokounmpo sharing the frontcourt, Adebayo's scoring opportunities could fluctuate, making his peripheral production particularly important.