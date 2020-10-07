Adebayo notched 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 102-96 loss against the Lakers in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Adebayo returned after a two-game absence and posted his first double-digit scoring performance of the current series, but the most important thing is that he looked healthy and that bodes well for his chances of making a bigger impact in a do-or-die Game 5 for Miami. Despite the limited involvement on offense, Adebayo continued to look like a bonafide threat in the paint and looked accurate from the field, something that has the case for him throughout the entire postseason run -- he is shooting 56.5 percent from the field in the playoffs.