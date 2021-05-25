Adebayo had 16 points (5-11 FG, 6-9 FT), three rebounds and four assists in Monday's Game 2 loss to Miami.

Adebayo and Jimmy Butler both struggled in Game 1 (combined 8-of-27 FG), and that was the case again Monday, as the pair combined for just 26 points on 9-of-21 shooting. Milwaukee's lights-out shooting was the biggest issue for Miami in Game 2, but the Heat have been unable to get Adebayo going in either of the first two matchups. Defensively, Adebayo fared well against Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1, but he wasn't so fortunate Monday, as the two-time defending MVP led the Bucks with 31 points in 31 minutes.