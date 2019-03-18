Adebayo recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 win over the Hornets.

Adebayo has reached double figures in scoring in six straight games while amassing two steals three times during that same stretch. He continues to thrive as the team's starting center, and he's consistently earning more minutes than Hassan Whiteside. As a result, Adebayo seems to have solidified his status as a serviceable enough option to be trusted in standard leagues.