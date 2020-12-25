Adebayo had 17 points (5-9 FG, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in Friday's win over the Pelicans.
Adebayo wasn't overly aggressive on the offensive end, but he finished with another well-rounded performance. The big man does not shoot threes, but he's a fantasy contributor in virtually every other category.
