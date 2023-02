Adebayo totaled 19 points (6-14 FG, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to Denver.

Adebayo didn't have his best shooting performance of his career and struggled from the floor a bit, but he supplied that lack of efficiency with decent stats in other categories. Unfortunately, Adebayo snapped a streak of six straight games with nine or more rebounds.