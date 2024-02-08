Adebayo finished Wednesday's 116-104 victory over San Antonio with 20 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Adebayo has gone two consecutive games without a double-double, and this is just the third time he has gone through that run this season, a strong sign of his consistency levels on both ends of the court. The big man is having another strong season and is averaging 20.2 points with a career-best 10.5 rebounds per game. He has averaged a double-double in three of his last five seasons.