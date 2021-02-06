Adebayo registered 21 points (5-10 FG, 11-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Wizards.

Adebayo was one of two Heat players that scored more than 20 points in this game, and the big man continues to show why he's one of the elite big men in the league -- especially from a fantasy perspective due to his ability to fill the stat sheet and contribute on both ends of the court. Adebayo is averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals per game over his last 12 contests.