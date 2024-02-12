Adebayo closed with 22 points (7-18 FG, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to Boston.
Adebayo is one of the most consistent big men in the NBA, and he's a threat to deliver a double-double every time he steps on the court. Such has been the case of late, as he has posted four double-doubles over his last six appearances. Furthermore, he's averaging 18.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game since the start of January.
