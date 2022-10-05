Adebayo scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

It wasn't the best start for Adebayo, as he shot just 2-of-7 from the field with two turnovers in the first quarter. That changed when the Heat's big man entered the game for Haywood Highsmith in the second quarter and collected four rebounds -- two offensive -- while adding six points on 3-of-4 shooting. Adebayo would knock down seven of his last 10 shots in the game before sitting out the fourth quarter.