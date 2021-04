Adebayo posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday night's win over Portland.

Adebayo snapped a streak of five straight games with less than 20 points, though he did fall short of his usual production as a rebounder and passer. Adebayo also hit just four of his eight free-throw attempts, falling well short of his season-long figure of 80.9 percent at the line.