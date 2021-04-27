Adebayo accumulated 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steal and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Bulls.

The 23-year-old has been a steady all-around contributor since returning from a one-game absence due to a sore right knee, averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last four games. Adebayo is averaging career highs in points and assists through 55 games this season. The fourth-year center will look to keep the good times rolling Wednesday at home against the Spurs.