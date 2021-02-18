Adebayo had 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday night's overtime loss to Golden State.

Saddled with foul trouble for much of the second half, Adebayo played just 34 minutes, while three other Heat starters saw at least 40 minutes of action. Adebayo still led the way with a strong overall line, though his five rebounds against an undersized, Draymond Green-less Warriors team were a bit of a disappointment. In the month of February, Adebayo is averaging 19.9 points, 9.0 boards, 5.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.