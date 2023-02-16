Adebayo racked up 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Nets.

Adebayo went on an offensive run in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his team-high 24 points in the final 12 minutes. He bounced back in the rebounding category Wednesday night as well, recording his second double-double in three games. The 25-year-old is now averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks this season.