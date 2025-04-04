Adebayo finished with 26 points (11-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Even though the Heat came up short and had to settle for the loss, Adebayo delivered an impressive stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Like Tyler Herro, Adebayo is ending the season on a strong note while trying to carry the Heat into a Play-In Tournament berth. The star big man has scored over 20 points in each of his last three games, and is averaging a robust line of 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks per game over his previous 11 appearances.