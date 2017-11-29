Adebayo provided 19 points (7-7 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes during a 108-97 loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Adebayo had his best game of the season as he notched a season-high 19 points in a perfect shooting night. The performance came completely out of nowhere, as he had not scored more than four points since October. Adebayo got extra playing team due to the blowout nature of the game, and showed what he is capable of when he receives minutes.