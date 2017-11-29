Heat's Bam Adebayo: Scores season-high 19 points in loss
Adebayo provided 19 points (7-7 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes during a 108-97 loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Adebayo had his best game of the season as he notched a season-high 19 points in a perfect shooting night. The performance came completely out of nowhere, as he had not scored more than four points since October. Adebayo got extra playing team due to the blowout nature of the game, and showed what he is capable of when he receives minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will move back to bench role•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Posts first career double-double•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Starting once again Monday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Set to draw first career start Wednesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will begin season on NBA roster•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Flirts with double-double Friday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.