Heat's Bam Adebayo: Scores team-high 15 points in Wednesday's win
Adebayo provided 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 win over the Wizards.
Adebayo delivered his best performance of the preseason, taking advantage of his first double-digit load of minutes to post more points than he had in the first four tilts combined. On the other hand, Adebayo committed four fouls and two turnovers while contributing minimally on defense, and he's probably a long shot to earn consistent playing time as a young rookie on a deep roster.
