Adebayo amassed 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 loss to Philadelphia.

The Heat struggled offensively Wednesday and Adebayo was perhaps the lone bright spot in the 23-point loss, as he was the only player who reached the 20-point mark. The star big man has achieved that feat just twice across his last seven outings, however, so it's not like he's been setting the fantasy world on fire with his performances, either. Firmly entrenched as one of Miami's most important players on both ends of the court, Adebayo is averaging 19.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game across his last 10 outings.