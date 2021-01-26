Adebayo produced 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and a block across 35 minutes in Monday's loss against the Nets.

Adebayo has been Miami's top offensive producer with Jimmy Butler sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols, and the big man has scored 25 or more points in four of his last six contests, including a 41-point effort on Jan. 23 against the Nets. Adebayo also has seven double-doubles this season and represents the Heat's most reliable two-way threat on most nights.