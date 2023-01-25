Adebayo chipped in 30 points (12-22 FG, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 98-95 victory over Boston.

Adebayo was heavily involved Tuesday night, scoring a team-high 30 points on 22 attempts. His 15 boards were the most he's recorded in a game since mid-December. The veteran big man also continued to contribute to the other defensive categories. In the month of January, Adebayo is averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.