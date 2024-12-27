Adebayo ended with four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and five blocks over 35 minutes during Thursday's 89-88 victory over Orlando.
Adebayo recorded his lowest point total of the season, though he did rack up a season-high mark in blocks. The big man has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 appearances, during which he has averaged 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest.
