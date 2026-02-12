Adebayo finished Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Pelicans with 27 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 13-17 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 37 minutes.

Adebayo recorded his 23rd double-double of the year, also swatting a season-high four shots. It was notably the All-Star big man's first rejection since the Jan. 25 win in Phoenix and his first multi-block effort since the Dec. 18 victory in Brooklyn. Adebayo is still rolling into the All-Star break, averaging 22.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per tilt in his last 13 games.