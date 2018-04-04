Adebayo did not see the floor during Tuesday's 101-98 win over the Hawks.

Adebayo has been a healthy scratch in two of the last three games. He returned to the lineup last Thursday versus the Bulls following a one-game absence with an ankle injury. However, he has failed to earn a single minute over the last two tilts. If Adebayo doesn't get a chance to play in Wednesday's rematch with the Hawks or Friday's matchup with the Knicks, that's probably a good sign that he won't be relied on much during the playoffs. It wouldn't be that surprising given that veterans Hassan Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk are ahead of Adebayo on the depth chart, but the rookie has averaged 20.1 minutes per game through 65 appearances.