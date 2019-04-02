Adebayo tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 31 minutes Monday against Boston.

Adebayo was efficient shooting the ball and cleaned up on the boards in a 110-105 loss in Boston. The 6-10 center is averaging 10.6 points and 9.8 rebounds over his last 10 games, proving that he's a double-double threat on a nightly basis.