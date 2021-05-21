Adebayo (rest) is off the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Bucks.

As expected, after getting the final game of the regular season off for rest, Adebayo will be available for Game 1 against Milwaukee. Against the Bucks in the playoffs last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 36.2 minutes.

