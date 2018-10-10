Adebayo will pick up the start in Wednesday's preseason game against the Pelicans.

The Heat are opting to rest a plethora of significant contributors Wednesday, as they look to get healthy for next week's regular-season opener. As a result, the Heat are set to put together a makeshift lineup Wednesday, which features Derrick Jones, Kelly Olynyk and Adebayo in the frontcourt. Look for all three to get significant minutes considering the lack of available bodies.

