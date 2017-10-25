Adebayo will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

The 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has been out of the rotation entirely over the last two games, but with Hassan Whiteside (knee) still out and Jordan Mickey being relatively ineffective as a replacement, the Heat will turn to Adebayo with the starting five instead. It will likely be a group effort to cover Whiteside's minutes, but it still means a temporary uptick in value for Adebayo. That said, it may be wise to see how the rookie does in his first start before considering him in DFS lineups.