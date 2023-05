Adebayo will be available for Monday's Game 4 against the Knicks despite right shoulder discomfort, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo was added to Miami's injury report Monday morning, but he'll be able to suit up while wearing a compression shirt. Over the first three games of the series, he's averaged 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 37.0 minutes per game.