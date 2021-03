Adebayo (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Cavs, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

The big man missed the last four games with tendinitis in his knee, but after a two-week layoff, he'll make his return to the lineup Tuesday night. Adebayo has scored in double-figures in 32 of 33 games this season (19.2 PPG), while adding 9.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 block per game. Prior to the absence, he averaged north of 35 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.