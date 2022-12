Adebayo accumulated 22 points (8-18 FG, 6-7 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 87-82 victory over the Pacers.

Adebayo led the team in scoring and rebounds, posting a new season-high mark in boards. Adebayo has recorded a double-double in three of his last five games, now tallying a double-double in 10 games.