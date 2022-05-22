Adebayo accumulated 31 points (15-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals in 42 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 victory over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jimmy Butler suffered a knee injury and Tyler Herro is dealing with a quad problem, so Adebayo had to embrace a bigger load on offense and that's exactly what happened. The star big man was massive on both ends of the court and carried the team when they needed it the most as Miami now holds a 2-1 lead in the series. Adebayo has now scored in double digits in five of his last six contests, but this was the first time in the current postseason run in which he surpassed the 25-point mark.