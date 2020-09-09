Adebayo scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 5-6 FT), six boards, and two assists in 31 minutes of a 103-104 win against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Adebayo had a relatively quiet game by his standards in the series-clinching win, recording his second lowest rebound total of the playoffs. Even so, the big man has been crucial in helping his team to its 8-1 record this postseason, and he'll be looked to continue to provide a presence in the middle in the Eastern Conference Finals.