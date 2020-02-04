Adebayo registered 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes Monday in the Heat's 137-106 win over the 76ers.

The center has frequently put his play-making skills on display throughout his two-plus seasons in the NBA, but Monday's outing may have been his magnum opus in that regard. Not only did Adebayo match his career high with the 11 dimes, but he achieved the production without committing a turnover. With averages of 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game, Adebayo was justly rewarded with his first All-Star Game nod last week.