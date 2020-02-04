Heat's Bam Adebayo: Shows full skill set in win
Adebayo registered 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes Monday in the Heat's 137-106 win over the 76ers.
The center has frequently put his play-making skills on display throughout his two-plus seasons in the NBA, but Monday's outing may have been his magnum opus in that regard. Not only did Adebayo match his career high with the 11 dimes, but he achieved the production without committing a turnover. With averages of 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game, Adebayo was justly rewarded with his first All-Star Game nod last week.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...