Heat's Bam Adebayo: Shows well in loss
Adebayo had 22 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 10-15 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.
While the result was less-than-ideal for Miami, which also fell to Cleveland on Monday, Adebayo played well in 33 minutes of action. He was battling an ankle injury up until game time but did not appear bothered.
