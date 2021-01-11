Adebayo will not be available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

More than half of the Heat's roster will be unavailable Tuesday, so the game could very well be in jeopardy if Miami is unable to field the requisite eight players. As of Monday evening, the only players not on the injury report or in COVID protocol are Precious Achiuwa, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Andre Iguodala, Chirs Silva and Max Strus. That means Miami will need two of its three injured players -- Meyers Leonard (shoulder), Kelly Olynyk (groin) and Gabe Vincent (knee) -- to play in order to avoid a postponement. For Adebayo, specifically, it's unclear if he'll miss additional time beyond Tuesday.