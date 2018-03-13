Adebayo posted four points (1-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists a steal and a blocked shot in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Adebayo suffered an absolutely dreadful shooting night as he only connected on one of his 10 shot attempts. He still managed to contribute defensively with some boards and a blocked shot, but he was overshadowed by Justise Winslow and Kelly Olynyk , who absorbed most of Hassan Whiteside's (hip) output.