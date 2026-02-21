Adebayo produced 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 128-97 win over Atlanta.

Although Adebayo's streak of 20-plus-point outings ended at three, he was efficient from the field and finished as Miami's second-leading scorer in this one. However, the star big man wasn't very effective from beyond the arc and has shot just 27.8 percent from downtown in February. On a more positive note, he grabbed at least eight boards for a fourth consecutive contest and has dished out at least five dimes twice over his last three.