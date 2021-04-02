Adebayo registered 19 points (5-13 FG, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 win over the Warriors.

The 23-year-old didn't have an efficient night shooting from the floor, but he made up for it at the charity stripe, making all nine of his free-throw attempts. Before Thursday's game, Adebayo was shooting a career-high 82.8 percent from the free-throw line. The fourth-year big man should continue providing elite production in points, rebounds, blocks, assists and field-goal percentage the rest of the way.