Adebayo notched 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's loss against the Suns.

Adebayo was coming off a six-point, five-rebound performance against the Bucks the last time out, but he bounced back strongly in this one and fell just three boards and one dime of what would've been his fourth triple-double of the season. Adebayo has scored at least 18 points in three of five Orlando games so far, although he has posted just one double-double in that stretch.