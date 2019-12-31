Heat's Bam Adebayo: Solid line in Monday's loss
Adebayo had 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-105 loss to the Wizards.
Adebayo logged his 20th double-double through 33 appearances this season, which is more than he managed in his first two campaigns put together (18). The 22-year-old big man is putting up career highs in nearly every statistical category and has established himself as an elite option at his position.
